iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stake Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $60.28 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.18.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

