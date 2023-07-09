Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after acquiring an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $185.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

