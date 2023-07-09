Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,352 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $116.20 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

