Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 602 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $251.25 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $253.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,432 shares of company stock worth $38,748,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

