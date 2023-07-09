Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.07% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMBS. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $45.25 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39.

About iShares CMBS ETF

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

