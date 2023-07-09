The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.18.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $277.12 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

