Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

