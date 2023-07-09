Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWO stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

