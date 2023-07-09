Meredith Wealth Planning Sells 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meredith Wealth Planning cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

