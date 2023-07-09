Status (SNT) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $90.89 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019273 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,284.13 or 1.00041535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02366478 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $813,011.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.