Steem Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.36 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.36 million and $2.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00318545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00886600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00553124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00134702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,423,385 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

