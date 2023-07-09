Qtum (QTUM) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $288.16 million and approximately $33.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.75 or 0.00009089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.57 or 0.06175979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,731,318 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

