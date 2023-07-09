Stratis (STRAX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $70.15 million and $1.32 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.57 or 0.06175979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,966,909 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

