Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.0680 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $12.69 million and approximately $25,557.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00174468 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030850 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003334 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 80% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.