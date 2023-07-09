Swipe One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.76 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market cap of $217.19 million and approximately $19.76 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,398,896 coins and its circulating supply is 570,398,403 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

