Adshares Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and $343,940.02 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002646 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.
About Adshares
ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,751,960 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Buying and Selling Adshares
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
