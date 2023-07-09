Steem (STEEM) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $79.36 million and $2.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00318545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.39 or 0.00886600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00553124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062258 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00134702 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,423,385 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

