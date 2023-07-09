Tezos Market Cap Hits $775.24 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $775.24 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,678,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,511,222 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

