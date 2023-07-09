Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $775.24 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $775.24 million and $11.63 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002711 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001944 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,678,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,511,222 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

