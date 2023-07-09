Horizen (ZEN) One Day Volume Hits $5.75 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.92 or 0.00026169 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $109.97 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00094489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00046880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,882,606 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

