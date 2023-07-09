Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 244 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

