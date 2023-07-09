Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $186,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.23 and a 200 day moving average of $349.78. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

