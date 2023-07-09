Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $412,120,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1,876.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 677,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 643,081 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

MCHP opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.