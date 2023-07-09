Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

