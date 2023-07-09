Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $160,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Block by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $363,008.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,758,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,045 shares of company stock worth $9,172,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Block Price Performance

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

NYSE:SQ opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

