Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 4,821 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $16,664,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $4,666,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MANU opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

