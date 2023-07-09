Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 1,065 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,937,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

