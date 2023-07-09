Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

