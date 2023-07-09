Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,602,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,719 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $95,912,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $312,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 216,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,532,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,212,729 shares of company stock valued at $261,519,694. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

