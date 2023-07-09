8,681 Shares in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Infosys by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 583,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 173,387 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,615 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Infosys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 602,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFY. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

