Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

SAP Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SAP opened at $133.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $139.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

