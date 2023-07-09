Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.9% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $290.53 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $744.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

