Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

