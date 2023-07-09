Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

