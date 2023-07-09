Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $435.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $415.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

