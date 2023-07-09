Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $510,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock valued at $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

