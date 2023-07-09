Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

