Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

MMM opened at $97.29 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

