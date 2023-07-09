Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $111,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $140.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.86. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

