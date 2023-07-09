674 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,259,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $471.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

