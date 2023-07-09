Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 825,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,507,000 after purchasing an additional 717,381 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

