Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 139 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

