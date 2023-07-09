Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in F5 were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 by 140.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in F5 by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $143.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FFIV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.