Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,412 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

