D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.86 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOE opened at $138.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

