Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP opened at $25.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

