Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.



The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

