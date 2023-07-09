Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 101.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Heritage Global

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $133,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,617,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 24,084 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $70,084.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,792,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 44,558 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $133,674.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,617,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,641 shares of company stock worth $714,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heritage Global Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on HGBL shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 500.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Heritage Global stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.