D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,979 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $92.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

