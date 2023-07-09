D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,190 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

American States Water Trading Down 4.0 %

American States Water stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

